These Two Upstate New York Cemeteries Are Home To The Creepiest Ghost Stories

Ghost stories and urban legends are all part of the Halloween fun, but these two cemeteries in the Capital Region are home to them all year long.

Do you dare visit Albany Rural Cemetery or Vale Cemetery during the spookiest time of the year? Of course you do! That's all part of getting into the spirit of things. If you grew up here you most likely know the legendary tales that have come out of these two historic cemeteries. But have you seen any for yourself?

As someone who enjoys dabbling in the "unexplained" I have to give these places a visit in the Fall. Not just for the fact that I could see an Urban Legend come to life (but probably not), but also because of how gorgeous these properties are.

Read More: Albany Rural Cemetery The Perfect Spot For a Walk in the Capital Region

Living in Albany I visit the Rural Cemetery a lot and there are still corners of this massive property that I haven't even begun to explore. One place that always gives me the chills is the potter's field. This is where they took those buried on the State Street burial grounds and relocated them. Along with that famous spot there are other many notable celebrities buried here.

The ghost stories from Albany Rural range from people to animals. There is said to be a "gray lady" who wanders the grounds whose body was found in a lake. A horse also is said to haunt the cemetery after it died after ramming its head into a monument. Anna T. Osterhoudt was shot to death at her husband's grave in the cemetery and visitors have claimed to have seen her there from time to time.

Vale Cemetery has even more chilling stories about that property. Black and white ghosts are said to wander the grounds. When people say black ghosts they are talking about shadow figures. You don't believe in shadow figures until you've seen one. If I never see one again that will be too soon.

Vale Cemetery is also home to statues that allegedly cry blood as spirits that can be seen sitting in trees above you as you move through the property. People have claimed to see lights when there is no one there as well as singing from inside the chapel that is not an active chapel.

Personally, that Chapel in the middle of Vale gave me some uneasy feelings. Some have claimed that the cemetery itself could be a portal to hell, so maybe that's why I was feeling that way.