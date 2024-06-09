These 6 Celebrities Have Bashed Albany, New York, Here’s What They Said
Albany, New York went viral in April due to a negative comment by ESPN announcer Rebecca Lobo. Lobo was in the Capital city for the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena when she remarked "By the way, good luck finding something to do in Albany".
This isn't the first time a public figure has thrown shade on Albany, New York. Here are 5 other celebrities that have hated on Albany.
#5 - David Letterman
The Orlando Sentinel reports that in 1993 David Letterman was talking about high-speed trains in New York State when he joked, "Why would anyone want to get to Albany in 55 minutes?".
#4 - Bert Kreischer
In 2019 comedian Bert Kreischer appeared on the YouTube show "First We Feast" where he was asked, "of the 28 cities you visited, which one was the biggest dump"? His delayed response was, "By the way it was Albany."
Kreischer took to social media to explain “Albany doesn’t suck, the venue did. They ran out of beer on the first show and they only gave everyone two beers each. Kind of bull---- my opinion.”
#3 - Cardi B
In October of 2017 Eonline.com reported that artist Cardi B abruptly left the Hilton hotel in Albany. Word is that authorities accused her and her team of smoking weed, which she denies, adding that the allegation was racially-motivated.
You wanna know something? Albany is known for being racist," she said. "The floor that I was staying in in my hotel room, it smelled like weed. So the cops came in the middle of the night, knocking on my manager and on my door, talking about that we were smoking weed and we gotta get kicked out. - Cardi B
#2 - Daryl Hall
In another rip on the Hilton hotel of Albany, Daryl Hall of Hall & Oats hated on the hotel while on stage at SPAC back in August, 2022. According to Times Union, Daryl Hall didn't care much for his room, which he described as windowless and, because he doesn't smoke crack or shoot up or anything, it was not good.
I'm giving you the worst review you could ever have of a hotel, ever. I can't stay here (Saratoga) because they're all booked because you all are like here. I don't normally say this s#! but it was bad news. It was bad news. - Daryl Hall
#1 - The Simpsons
Homer Simpson paints a bad picture of the entire Capital Region and Upstate New York with a song. Taking shots at Niskayuna, Utica, Mohawk Valley Community College and Oriskany to name a few. Here's the video in case you missed it.
