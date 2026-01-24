All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) riders flee from police before abandoning the machine in an attempt to get away.

Why was this individual attempting to get away from authorities? There may be several reasons. According to a press release, the suspect had an illegal passenger and was traveling on a state highway. It is illegal to drive an ATV on the highway in New York State. Here's the story.

Get our free mobile app

On Saturday December 27, 2025 New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officers took part in a multi-unit all-terrain enforcement detail in Suffolk County when they spotted a machine traveling on a highway.

The driver of this particular ATV, which is a single person machine, had a passenger holding on in the back. DEC officer's Anderson and Della Rocco teamed up with Suffolk County Parks and Suffolk County Police to pursue this ATV and it's passengers.

518 News, New York, NYSDEC dec.ny.gov loading...

The individuals fled from the officers despite being signaled to stop. DEC officer Anderson and Della Rocco canvassed the area and discovered the ATV abandoned on a trail. See the picture above.

Read more; SUV Skids Off Embankment in New York

They searched further and located the ATV riders on a nearby trail waiting to be picked up as their ATV had broken down while fleeing from the ECOs. The riders received multiple tickets, including failure to wear a helmet, carrying an excess person on an ATV, and fleeing from a Police Officer while operating an ATV.

The 50 Most Hackable PIN Numbers in New York The 50 most commonly used PIN numbers for both ATMs and smart devices as determined by ABC News. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

2026's Biggest Rock Tours Rock reunions are creating some of the biggest headlines for 2026 – but there are lots of other huge shows on the way. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso