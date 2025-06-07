Geriatrics and Grass are Becoming Fast Friends

Marijuana use among Americans aged 65 and older is experiencing a significant uptick, with usage nearly doubling in recent years.

According to a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine, cannabis use in this demographic rose from 2.4% in 2015 to 4.2% in 2018, marking a 75% increase.

More recent data indicates that by 2023, 7% of seniors reported using cannabis in the past month, reflecting a 46% rise since 2021.

Several factors contribute to this trend. The legalization of medical and recreational marijuana in many states has reduced stigma and increased accessibility.

Alternative Treatments

Older adults are also increasingly seeking alternative treatments for chronic conditions such as pain, insomnia, and anxiety. A poll from the University of Michigan found that among older cannabis users, 81% used it to relax, 68% for sleep, and 63% for pain relief.

This rise in usage is not without concerns. Health professionals caution that cannabis can interact with medications and may pose risks such as dizziness, cognitive impairment, and increased fall risk, particularly in older adults.

Another issue looming is that a significant number of seniors do not discuss their cannabis use with healthcare providers, potentially overlooking critical safety information.

As marijuana use becomes more prevalent among seniors, experts emphasize the need for comprehensive research and education to ensure safe and effective use within this growing age group.