Quaint Little Gem on Restaurant Row in Rutherford

Fiorentini in Rutherford is the perfect place for brunch or romantic dinner. You might miss it amongst all of the local shops and restaurants however you cannot miss the beautiful arch of greens and roses to welcome you into their doorstep.

Authentic Italian farm to table menu filled with all organic ingredients. Their interior design was even created to match the food prepared for any season. Bringing charm straight from Florence, Italy, Chef Antonio's menu is elegant yet approachable.

Their wine list is plentiful and their knowledgeable wait staff can help you pair the wine you enjoy with the meal you are choosing.

They offer a 7-Course Blind Tasting at the Chef's Table for only $195 per person. It lasts three hours and the table only holds four guests at a time. If you love food and want to do something unique for an occasion, birthday or just to have fun, this Tasting is a must experience.

They have a party room in back for those intimate dinner parties for any special occasion. I can also promise you; they have the best smelling bathrooms you'll ever encounter.

Every bite of food flourished with flavor and the atmosphere made me feel comfortable and relaxed. I live an hour and a half away but I had such a great experience I will be back soon.

