This Is The Most Radical Person Ever Elected To Congress From NJ

This must qualify as an opinion — editorial, however, I don’t know how this statement can be denied.

This Is The Most Radical Person (From a Public Policy) Standpoint) Ever Elected To The United States Congress From New Jersey

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This is Analilia Mejia. She was just elected last night to the United States House of Representatives — New Jersey District 11 seat that was vacated by New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill.

Mejia defeated Republican Joe Hathaway in a 60 percent to 40 percent landslide.

If You Don’t Agree That Mejia Is The Most Radical Candidate In New Jersey History To Win A Congressional Seat … Please Consider The Following:

This was Analilia Mejia’s radical campaign platform:

ABOLISH ICE.

UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE — CHILDCARE FOR ALL.

$25 FEDERAL MINIMUM WAGE.

INCREASE TAXES ON RICH INDIVIDUALS & CORPORATIONS.

CANCEL STUDENT LOAN DEBT, FREE TUITION FOR ALL.

ACCUSED ISRAEL OF GENOCIDE.

To Mejia’s credit, she did not campaign on false pretenses. She told the voters of New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District exactly who she is and they overwhelmingly elected her.

Composition Of New Jersey District 11

Very liberal North Jersey towns like Montclair and Maplewood tilt this district in favor of any Democrat … even a wild socialist like Mejia.

Mejia Outperformed Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Harris defeated President Donald Trump by 9 percentage points in the 2024 General Election.

When all of the votes are counted, Mejia will have defeated Hathaway by about 21 percentage points.

Governor Mikie Sherrill On Mejia’s Victory

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Congratulations to Analilia Mejia on being elected today to represent the people of New Jersey's 11th District! I know Analilia is a fierce fighter for families, and will work to drive down costs just as much as she will to stand up to Trump when he harms New Jersey. I was honored to represent NJ-11 in Congress, its caring communities, dynamic small businesses, and engaged citizens. I know they will be well served by their next representative, said Governor Sherrill.

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Analilia Mejia photo. Analilia Mejia photo. loading...

Analilia Mejia photo. Analilia Mejia photo. loading...

Analilia Mejia photo. Analilia Mejia photo. loading...

Analilia Mejia photo. Analilia Mejia photo. loading...

Analilia Mejia photo. Analilia Mejia photo. loading...

Analilia Mejia photo. Analilia Mejia photo. loading...

Analilia Mejia photo. Analilia Mejia photo. loading...

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For? Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley