A 48-year-old Marlton man has been charged with possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says Dominic Constantine was taken into custody at his home on July 3rd and charged with first-degree possession of CSAM on a file sharing program, first-degree possession of CSAM with intent to distribute, first-degree distribution of CSAM, and second-degree possession of CSAM.

An investigation began after prosecutors received a tip from United States Homeland Security Investigations concerning Constantine's online activities.

Authorities say their work revealed that Constantine had multiple CSAM images and videos stored on numerous electronic devices, including cell phones, computers, and a tablet, and he was sharing such files through an online network.

He was being held in the Burlington County Jail pending initial court proceedings. The case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The investigation was conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office's High-tech Crimes Unit, the Evesham Township Police Department, and United States Homeland Security Investigations.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.