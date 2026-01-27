A Pennsylvania man has been arrested in connection with a Humpty Dumpty statue being vandalized at a mini-golf course in Cape May last year.

The Cape May Police Department says 29-year-old Blane C. Dongas of Dallas, PA, has been charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

The scene unfolded on September 7th when officers were called to the Ocean Putt Miniature Golf Course at Jackson Avenue and Beach Street for a report of damaged property.

At the scene, cops discovered that an iconic Humpty Dumpty–themed fiberglass sculpture had been forcibly removed from the course after being broken from its foundation. The estimated cost to repair the sculpture was $1,000, with an appraised replacement value of about $2,000.

During the course of the investigation, officers obtained multiple pieces of surveillance video depicting the suspect. Those images were posted on the department's Facebook page, which quickly spread.

After receiving an anonymous tip, authorities executed a search warrant for Dongas' phone records, which allegedly "placed Dongas at the scene on September 7, 2025, at approximately 4:04 a.m."

The department offered this account:

Surveillance video shows Dongas and an unidentified male walking along the Jackson Street side of the golf course. Dongas is then observed climbing the fence to enter the property, removing the Humpty Dumpty sculpture by breaking it from its foundation, and discarding it onto the adjacent property.

On Monday, Dongas surrendered at the Cape May Police Department, was processed, and released on a summons pending court proceedings.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons, and Humpty Dumpty, are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

