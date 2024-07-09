Troubled Downtown Binghamton Bar Closed After Shooting

A Binghamton nightclub with a long history of problems has shut down following the latest incident in which a man was shot in the chest.

The Cave, which operated out of a basement at Centre Plaza on Henry Street, had been fined thousands of dollars by the State Liquor Authority in recent years.

A 28-year-old man was injured in an early-morning shooting at the bar on June 2.

Inside The Cave nightclub in downtown Binghamton on June 3, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

The owners of The Cave have not returned calls seeking comment on the status of the business but the nightclub's front door has been boarded up.

There is no explanation for the closing at the entrance or on the bar's Facebook page.

The liquor authority's website now indicates the bar's license status is "inactive."

The front entrance to The Cave on Henry Street on July 3, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Since 2019, The Cave had been hit with civil penalties of nearly $20,000 for liquor law violations.

The operators of the nightclub were warned by the city of Binghamton in September 2022 that the place could be closed for violating the Lockdown Law.

A few days after last month's shooting, Mayor Jared Kraham told WNBF News that he believed it was likely The Cave would not continue operating.

The mayor said the state liquor authority was "looking into what's been going on there." He said there have been "consistent issues at that location" and there were indications the owners did not plan to reopen.

FLASHBACK: A view of the interior of The Cave as remodeling was underway on August 17, 2017. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Deputy Mayor Megan Heiman on Wednesday told WNBF News that the state agency had confirmed to city police that the owners of The Cave had turned in their liquor license.

No arrests have been made in connection with the June shooting. The police investigation of the incident is continuing.

People with information about the shooting may contact the Binghamton police detective division at (607) 772-7080.

FLASHBACK: The Cave entrance as it appeared shortly before the business opened in 2017. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

