A restaurant that recently opened in Vestal has suddenly gone dark with a sign indicating the place has been permanently closed.

Ohana-Q Hawaiian Grill in the University Plaza started operations in early June. A sign posted at the entrance of the restaurant on Monday indicated the place was closed but there was no explanation.

The restaurant was located in the space that had been the home of The Hallal Guys eatery for several years.

A glimpse inside the closed Ohana-Q Hawaiian Grill restaurant in the University Plaza on December 8, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A glimpse inside the closed Ohana-Q Hawaiian Grill restaurant in the University Plaza on December 8, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The Ohana-Q menu featured chicken, steak, pork and vegetarian entrees. A wide array of sides, Hawaiian-inspired and desserts beverages also were available.

The restaurant was open seven days a week. In addition to serving customers in a small dining room, many people took advantage of the place's pickup and delivery options.

The owner of the now-dark restaurant did not respond to a message seeking comment on the closure.

The windows of Ohana-Q Hawaiian Grill restaurant were covered with paper on December 8, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The windows of Ohana-Q Hawaiian Grill restaurant were covered with paper on December 8, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The Ohana-Q shutdown comes just days before another restaurant is preparing to open on the Parkway.

Qdoba Mexican Eats is scheduled to begin operating at 2512 Vestal Parkway East on December 15.

Two other chains - Chick-fil-A and KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot - are planning to open restaurants at the Town Square Mall in Vestal in 2026.

