Ever wonder where you might live the longest? The secret to a longer life might depend on which county you call home. According to the 2024 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, we've got the info on which areas in New York lead the pack when it comes to life expectancy.

The average lifespan in the U.S. has gone up by almost seven years over the past 50 years. In 1970, the average lifespan was a little over 70 years. Fast forward to 2024, and it averages 77 1/2 years, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Where you live might play a part in how long you'll live. There are places around the globe known as "blue zones" where residents age like fine wine, living into their 90s or even hitting the big 100. These spots—like Ikaria, Greece; Loma Linda, California; Nicoya, Costa Rica; Okinawa, Japan; and Sardinia, Italy—have scientists trying to crack the code to their long lives.

So what counties in New York seem to be in on the secret to a longer life? At number 11, is Dutchess County, with a life expectancy of almost 80 years (79.7), right on par with the state average.

Then there's Ontario County, at 79.9 years—just 0.2 years above the state average. How about Brooklyn? They're not too shabby at 80.3 years, surpassing the state average by 0.6 years.

As we move up the list, we've got Saratoga County (80.7 years), Tompkins County (80.9 years), and Rockland County (81 years). Then we get into some serious longevity time with Queens at 81.4 years, Nassau County at 81.5 years, and Putnam County at 82.0 years. That's a couple of years above the state average!

The crown jewel? None other than Manhattan, coming in at 83.3 years—3.6 years higher than the state average. It looks like the city that never sleeps might just hold the key to a longer, healthier life.

If you're looking to add some extra years to your life, you might want to pack your bags and head to one of these longevity hotspots in New York.

