New York Residents Alerted: Recall On Refrigerated Lactaid Milk

Consumers across New York State are encouraged to be aware of a voluntary recall issued by HP Hood LLC for select units of 96 oz refrigerated Lactaid Milk.

This recall follows the company's discovery of trace amounts of almonds not listed on the product label, posing a risk to individuals allergic or sensitive to almonds.

Recall Details

Affected by the recall are several SKUs of 96 oz containers of Lactaid Milk with the code 51-4109 P2, distributed to retailers and wholesalers in various states, including New York. The impacted products bear best by dates falling within a specified range.

The affected 96 oz containers of Lactaid Milk were shipped to retailers and wholesalers from 090524 - 091824 and were distributed across multiple states, including New York.

Risk and Impact

Consumers with almond allergies or severe sensitivity to almonds are advised not to consume the recalled products, as ingestion could lead to serious or life-threatening allergic reactions. No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall thus far.

Course of Action

Individuals who have purchased the affected products are encouraged to return them to the store where they were bought for a full refund or exchange. Alternatively, consumers can contact Hood Consumer Affairs at 800-242-2423, Monday through Friday from 9 AM ET to 5:00 PM ET, for further assistance.

Consumer Protection

The FDA has been notified of this voluntary recall, and HP Hood LLC is working diligently to address the issue and ensure consumer safety. The following items are part of the recall:

96 oz Lactaid Whole Milk (0 41383 09073 8) – Best By dates between November 22, 2024, and December 4, 2024

96 oz Lactaid 2% Milk (0 41383 09072 1) – Best By dates between November 23, 2024, and December 4, 2024

96 oz Lactaid 1% Milk (0 41383 09071 4) – Best By dates November 24, 2024, and December 5, 2024

96 oz Lactaid Fat-Free Milk (0 41383 09070 7) – Best By dates November 24, 2024, and November 25, 2024

96 oz Lactaid 2% Calcium Enriched Milk (0 41383 15567 3) – Best By date December 1, 2024

Remember, for additional information, consumers can contact Hood Consumer Affairs at 800-242-2423 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

