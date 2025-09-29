A friend of mine, frustrated with fellow New York drivers, half jokingly suggested I write some articles that review the rules of the road. I’m not sure if he was serious, but here we are. And first up on the list: do you actually have to turn on your headlights during a rain or snow in New York?

Headlights Are Mandatory Anytime Your Wipers Are On

In New York State, if your windshield wipers are in use, whether it’s raining, snowing, or sleeting, your headlights must also be on. This requirement applies no matter the time of day. The whole idea is about visibility. If you’re struggling to see through the rain, snow, or slush, chances are other drivers are struggling to see you too.

Daytime Running Lights Aren’t Enough to Keep You Visible

Some drivers assume their daytime running lights do the job. The problem? Those lights don’t usually illuminate your tail lights. That means the car behind you might not see you as clearly, especially in heavy rain or falling snow. To keep yourself visible from all angles, you need your full headlights on.

READ MORE: 10 New York State License Plate Laws You Need To Know

Don’t Rely on Automatic Headlights in Bad Weather

Technology is great until it isn’t. Automatic headlights are handy at night, but during the day, in rain or snow, they might not flip on when you need them most. If your wipers are going, don’t wait for your car to decide, take the extra second and turn on your headlights manually.

Headlights Are Required in Darkness, Fog, and Low Visibility

The headlight law also applies in other low-visibility conditions. By law, you must use your headlights from one-half hour after sunset to one half hour before sunrise, and anytime visibility is less than 1,000 feet. In other words, if it’s dark, hazy, foggy, or stormy, headlights aren’t optional, they’re required.

Skip the Headlights, Risk a Ticket

Driving with only one working headlight? That’s illegal too. And skipping the headlights altogether when your wipers are on can land you with a ticket, not to mention put you and others at risk. Think of it this way: turning on your lights is one of the simplest things you can do to keep everyone safer on New York’s roads.

Get our free mobile app

Wipers On, Headlights On

So, the next time the skies open up, don’t just flip on your wipers and call it good. Make it automatic for yourself: wipers on, headlights on. It’s the law, it’s common sense, and it’s one small way we can all make driving in New York a little less stressful.

Top Reasons Police Officers Issue Tickets to New Yorkers Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor