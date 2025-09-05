Bruce Springsteen has always been an Asbury Park guy.

While he was raised in Freehold, the Boss’ debut album was famously “Greetings from Asbury Park,” with hits like “Blinded by the Light” and “Spirit in the Night.”

So it makes perfect sense that he would be spotted this week in the Jersey Shore town.

Bruce Springsteen in Asbury Park

(Quick side tangent: It’s been months but I’m still bitter that I narrowly missed running into Springsteen at Jersey Freeze in Freehold. I legit left less than ten minutes before he stopped by the incredible ice cream spot. OK, back to the point…)

Mutiny BBQ Company posted on their Instagram page that the iconic rock star was hanging out in Asbury Park.

You never know who you’re going to bump into in Asbury Park. So cool getting to say hello to The Boss yesterday over at Mutiny Beach. But we’d like to say hello to YOU.

Thursday rib specials going all day while they last along with the rest of the menu fully restocked.

The craft smokehouse creates delicious, authentic small batch BBQ in the southern tradition, “incorporating flavors and methods of Texas, the Carolinas, Memphis, Kansas City, and Louisiana to create a craft BBQ experience unlike any other.”

Mutiny BBQ

Want to check out Mutiny BBQ yourself? Apparently, there’s a chance you could run into Bruce!

Their hours are:

Monday and Tuesday - CLOSED

Wednesday - 12 p.m.*

Thursday - 12 p.m.*

Friday - 12 p.m.*

Saturday - 12 p.m.*

Sunday - 12 p.m.*

*OR UNTIL WE SELL OUT

Mutiny BBQ is located at 808 5th Ave. in Asbury Park, NJ.

