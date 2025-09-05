Of all the shore towns and all the boardwalks New Jersey has to offer, which boardwalk would you guess was just named among the 10 best in the entire country?

Yes, we invented the boardwalk in New Jersey, but other states have them too.

Atlantic City Chermel Porter on Unsplash loading...

And Fodor’s, the travel site, put out their ‘10 Best Boardwalks Across the United States’ list.

States like California, Maryland, and Virginia have them, which all came in the top three. Santa Cruz, California, was first, followed by Ocean City, Maryland, and then Virginia Beach, Virginia, in third place.

Could there be another Ocean City on the list? The one from the Garden State, known so well for its family culture? Or was the New Jersey boardwalk that made the list the summer haven for every Philadelphia teenager, Wildwood? There’s always the one that MTV made famous, for better or worse, Seaside Heights.

It’s none of these. Although I admit I’m partial to Seaside Heights since it’s the one I went to most as a kid and the one that introduced me to Jersey Shore culture.

Atlantic City Photo by Megan Majocha on Unsplash loading...

No, it’s one south of there. Coming in at No. 7 best boardwalk in the entire nation is the Atlantic City boardwalk.

Remember when I said New Jersey invented the boardwalk? Yep, it was Atlantic City that did that. It opened on June 26, 1870. Initially, it was built as a temporary, portable wooden walkway designed to keep sand from train passengers and hotel guests, but it soon became a permanent fixture. The rest is history.

Atlantic City Photo by Harold Wainwright on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Fodor’s praised the Atlantic City boardwalk with the following:

“Atlantic City still knows how to put on a show. All summer long, its 5-mile boardwalk thrums with casinos, concerts, dining, mini-golf, tram rides, and that timeless stretch of beachside fun.”

While we came in at number seven, you can read the whole top 10 here.