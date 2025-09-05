It was billed as a “Summer Ends Concert,” and the main attraction was no other than the iconic Grateful Dead.

Warm-up acts were The Marshal Tucker Band and The New Riders of the Purple Sage.

It was held at the popular New Jersey attraction, Raceway Park, in Old Bridge on Saturday, Sept. 3, 1977, with a rain date of Sunday, Sept. 4.

The Grateful Dead was extremely popular back in the late '70s. The Raceway Park Show was the first show back after a three-month hiatus for the group because their drummer, Mickey Hart, suffered injuries in a car accident. This was going to be and was a big show.

Jerry Garcia AP Photo

Ticket sales skyrocket

The tickets for the show sold out at over 102,000. That was the largest ticketed concert in North America at the time.

The crowds for the concert were estimated by police, Old Bridge authorities and Raceway Park authorities at over 150,000, possibly as high as 175,000 people.

People got into the venue without paying and gathered outside in mass.

Stipulations almost cancelled this show

According to Live for Live Music, the big concert almost never occurred with a New Jersey state law that required a permit for any concert lasting more than 18 hours and over 3,000 attendees.

Another significant prerequisite for the concert to occur was that local officials had to be assured that The Hell’s Angels would not be providing security for The Grateful Dead.

Parking Photo by Three Lions/Getty Images

Park your car like Woodstock

With parking that could not accommodate 150,000 people, cars parked for a fee on neighboring Old Bridge family yards, and driveways. Residents were thrilled to collect a few dollars for parking. Many attendees walked miles to the Old Bridge venue.

Food for thought

Reports from that day state that over 300,000 cans of soda and 18,000 pounds of hot dogs were sold at the famed concert.

Police and Raceway Park officials state that concertgoers patiently stood in line and were courteous to those selling products.

Crowd AP Photo/ Tom Costello

The set list was impressive

The Grateful Dead put on a show, with a killer set that included "Truckin’" which they had not performed at a concert in over two years.

The Dead opened with "Promised Land," a Chuck Berry cover, and the concert included popular versions of "Terrapin Blues" and "Mississippi Half-Step Toodeloo."

It was a great concert. The Dead Heads were happy to be there as the smell of marijuana wafted through the air, along with the sound of music and plenty of smiles and head bobs.