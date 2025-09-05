The Garden State Arts Foundation has announced that Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone will kick off the 2025 Free Fall Concert Series at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.

The free concert is Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 1:30 p.m.

Herman Hermits Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images loading...

Great concerts are scheduled

Herman’s Hermits is the first act of the Free Fall Concert Series, but there are some great name concerts that follow.

Malt Shop Memories

If you would enjoy a trip down nostalgia lane, Malt Shop Memories takes the stage on Friday, September 19th, 2025. The show starts at 7 p.m. A jam-filled schedule of doo-wop, oldies, and classic hits from many of the great groups that have performed all around the world.

The groups include The Coasters, The Knockouts, The Duprees, and Jay Seigal’s Tokens. This is a great lineup to enjoy a memory or two with great music.

Gene Cornish of The Rascals Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP, file loading...

An Afternoon of Music & Memories

On Monday afternoon, Sept. 29, at 1:30 p.m. several talented groups take the stage, including Bob Miranda and the Happenings, Vito Picone and the Elegants, John Scupelliti and the Reactions, with music provided by the Coda band, who I have worked with many times, and are very good.

The Rascals with Felix Cavielere and Gene Cornish with Gary Lewis and the Playboys

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Rascals, with Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish, take the stage for a packed rock and roll, blue-eyed soul night of music. This is a fantastic opportunity to see one of the best bands that has made rock and roll history. The show is on Friday night, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Gary Lewis, The Playboys AP Photo/Ellis R. Bosworth loading...

In addition to The Rascals, Gary Lewis and the Playboys will also play your favorites.

This is a wonderful opportunity for you to enjoy a free night of great music. It is all part of the Garden State Arts Foundation, who are dedicated to enriching the cultural landscape in Holmdel and New Jersey.

I applaud the Foundation for offering this series, and I know it will be well accepted.