How you can watch ‘Scream’ with one of the film’s stars
For my money, the first sequence of "Scream" is one of the best opening scenes of all time.
Drew Barrymore as Casey Becker talking to Ghostface while her Jiffy Pop popcorn burns in the kitchen is something I’ll watch on YouTube maybe once a month.
The first time I watched the movie as a tween, I restarted the movie at the end of the scene because I was so riveted by what I just saw.
All that to say: I’m a big fan of the film. It’s a perfect parody of the horror genre while also being a contribution of its own.
I will now get off my "Scream" soapbox.
Scream
For anyone who is equally as nerdy about Wes Craven’s slasher film (or for anyone who wants to learn more about it), Ocean Casino Resort has the perfect event for you.
One of the stars of the movie will be at Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City for a live discussion following a screening.
Free pitch for the event coordinators: call it a SCREAMing. Thank me later
Behind The Scream: A Live Conversation with David Arquette
Get ready for an unforgettable evening when David Arquette goes “Behind the Scream,” a thrilling live conversation featuring a special screening of the iconic horror film Scream, followed by an in-depth moderated interview and Q&A with the legendary actor.
David Arquette will take the stage for an engaging discussion, sharing his insights, anecdotes, and the impact Scream has had on his career and the horror industry.
Behind the Scream will take place on Friday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. Secure your tickets here and be part of a night filled with suspense, stories, and special moments.
Just be sure to follow Randy’s rules in order to survive a horror movie.
Anyway, “I’ll be right back.”
