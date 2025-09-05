For my money, the first sequence of "Scream" is one of the best opening scenes of all time.

Drew Barrymore as Casey Becker talking to Ghostface while her Jiffy Pop popcorn burns in the kitchen is something I’ll watch on YouTube maybe once a month.

The first time I watched the movie as a tween, I restarted the movie at the end of the scene because I was so riveted by what I just saw.

All that to say: I’m a big fan of the film. It’s a perfect parody of the horror genre while also being a contribution of its own.

Talking on Phone Scream Screen Grab via Youtube loading...

I will now get off my "Scream" soapbox.

Scream

Ghostface Scream Screen Grab via Youtube loading...

For anyone who is equally as nerdy about Wes Craven’s slasher film (or for anyone who wants to learn more about it), Ocean Casino Resort has the perfect event for you.

One of the stars of the movie will be at Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City for a live discussion following a screening.

Free pitch for the event coordinators: call it a SCREAMing. Thank me later

Ghostface Mask Photo by Mark Bishop on Unsplash loading...

Behind The Scream: A Live Conversation with David Arquette

Get ready for an unforgettable evening when David Arquette goes “Behind the Scream,” a thrilling live conversation featuring a special screening of the iconic horror film Scream, followed by an in-depth moderated interview and Q&A with the legendary actor.

David Arquette Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images loading...

David Arquette will take the stage for an engaging discussion, sharing his insights, anecdotes, and the impact Scream has had on his career and the horror industry.

Behind the Scream will take place on Friday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. Secure your tickets here and be part of a night filled with suspense, stories, and special moments.

Ghostface Photo by Nik on Unsplash loading...

Just be sure to follow Randy’s rules in order to survive a horror movie.

Anyway, “I’ll be right back.”

The Best Horror Movies of the Last 10 Years (2015-2024) These modern horror movies are sure to keep you up at night. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

10 Horror Movies So Extreme They Made People Physically Sick Don't watch these movies if you have a weak stomach! Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

Take A Sneak Peak At This Horror-Themed Airbnb Located Inside A Coffee Shop In Indianapolis There's no word yet on how much it will cost per night but it's a unique and fun concept. Especially since when you wake up you can just walk into the next room and get a gourmet coffee made. It beats having to make your own first thing in the morning. Gallery Credit: Black House Cafe

Find Your Perfect Horror Movie Based on Your Zodiac Sign Are you struggling to choose the perfect horror movie for your next fright night? Why not let the stars guide you? The New York Post has matched each zodiac sign with a horror film that resonates with its unique traits. Here’s the ultimate rundown:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈