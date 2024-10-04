One Cumberland County town is not getting favorable reviews.

Let's be honest, every place has its issues, with some more than others. New Jersey is filled with tons of places that a great and not-so-great, but to say this Cumberland County spot is the worst seems a bit over the-top.

Cumberland County City Named Worst Place To Live in New Jersey

When looking at the worst, there are plenty of numbers that support these claims, and according to a report from 24/7 Wall St., the numbers say that Bridgeton is the worst place to live in New Jersey.

Here are the numbers they use to back their claim:

Poverty rate: 35.1% (state: 9.8%)

Median home value : $109,800 (state: $355,700)

Median household income: $39,995 (state: $89,703)

Drug-induced mortality: 53.3 deaths per 100,000 (state: 33.0 per 100,000)

Total population: 26,643

The numbers come from data from places like the Census Bureau, FBI, and CDC and they don't tell a great story for Bridgeton. It looked at the economy, community, and quality of life as factors in the unfortunate ranking.

I'm not sure not everyone agrees with this ranking, lets look at some of the things that people who live in Bridgeton like about living there.