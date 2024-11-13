The story is over for this New Jersey treasure
We have been blessed with a warmer-than-average fall season. Yes, it was dry as hell. The driest in 120 years. But if you had a backyard garden of any kind and you were still watering it just once in a while you were able to have flowers, vegetables and fresh herbs right up until now.
A freeze or frost was predicted Tuesday night. Although some may have been spared by the gusty winds, which can save plants from a frost.
I have a patio garden with tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, peppers and various herbs. They were all still alive, but maybe not so well up until now.
I picked any remaining tomatoes and cut all of the basil on Tuesday afternoon to salvage what was left in what was the longest growing season in a long time.
If you still have some things growing and didn't take them in or pick them Tuesday afternoon, you may be out of luck.
Here is what was left this week before the cold temperatures of Tuesday night. One more batch of pesto to enjoy or put in the freezer.
The basil was still going strong this week.
Rosemary plants can take a hit or two of frost, so it'll be good for a while.
Parsley will also withstand some cool temperatures.
These cherry tomatoes will not likely make it through the week.
The jalapeno and Anaheim peppers will also likely get hit by the frost.
Believe it or not, these cherry tomatoes still had flowers but they will never mature.
One last look at the plants before they get hit by the frost.
This should make a few last batches of pesto for the season.
