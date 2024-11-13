Officials: NJ teacher’s aide slammed and dragged 2-year-old

Officials: NJ teacher&#8217;s aide slammed and dragged 2-year-old

Meghan Hornidge (Passaic County Prosecutor's Office)/Canva

WAYNE — A 19-year-old from Bergen County has been charged in connection with an alleged violent incident involving a toddler at the Apple Montessori School in Wayne.

Meghan Hornidge, of River Edge, was employed as a teacher's aide at the school, when she "slammed and dragged a 2-year-old in her care," according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

The incident injured the child, according to authorities, who were alerted about the alleged incident on Aug. 13. Investigators say the incident occurred one day prior.

Hornidge has been charged with abuse of a child, and the disorderly persons offense of simple assault, according to the prosecutor's office.

Attorney information for Hornidge was not immediately available.

The case has been referred to a grand jury. Sentencing on the fourth-degree abuse charge carries a sentence of up to 18 months in prison.

According to Patch, Apple Montessori Schools terminated Hornidge "immediately," and the business has been cooperating with authorities "since day one."

