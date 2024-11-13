Congratulations to Pete Hegseth and Governor Mike Huckabee

The 45th President who will be sworn in soon as the 47th President is making waves in DC only a week after a convincing landslide victory.

Of course, the waves of disruption are embraced by average Americans who are sick and tired of the anti-police, anti-common sense, and downright anti-American policies and agenda of many Democrat leaders. The only people who are upset are the losers last Tuesday and their shills in Congress and in the corporate media.

Two great Americans have been tapped among others to help Donald Trump truly "Make America Great Again". Fox News Host Pete Hegseth and former Governor Mike Huckabee.

Hegseth is nominated for Secretary of Defense while Huckabee is nominated to serve as the US Ambassador to Israel.

Both are fantastic picks. Pete is a decorated combat veteran serving as a Major in the Army National Guard. His combat service and sacrifice earned him not one, but two Bronz Stars.

He brings his combat experience, military knowledge, and expert communication skills to a department that has been plagued by DEI policies and woke generals who have corrupted our military apparatus. Bringing in this outsider who has shown his ability to lead under fire is an excellent decision.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee is also an outstanding choice to lead the relationship with our strongest Allies in Israel. Another strong leader with outstanding communication skills who clearly understands that we cannot have a two-state solution that treats savage terrorists as the moral equivalent of civilized people. I had a great conversation with Gov. Huckabee about common sense policies on his cable show a few months ago.

For those of you who are fake-outraged that President Trump is going to honor his campaign promises and restore American greatness, it's time for you to stop. You supported the weaponizing of our justice system and advocated for those who sought to bring in big government communism by usurping the Constitution.

And last Tuesday, the American people rejected you and your plans. So in the words of Former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie, maybe it's time for you to "sit down and shut up." President Trump has a mandate from 'We The People" that we haven't seen since Ronald Reagan ousted failed President Jimmy Carter in the 1980 election.

Trump's mandate is simple, reduce the size and scope of the federal government, defend Americans' civil liberties by upholding our rights guaranteed by the constitution, and protect America from invaders and other hostiles around the globe.

Buckle up guys, 47 is just gettin' started.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

