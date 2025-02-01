OMG! These South Jersey Burgers are Awesome
🍔 We searched high and low to find burgers that were tasty and juicey
🍔 Six places that stand out as having some incredibly tasty burgers. Extra credit was given for creativity
🍔 This isn't the final list. The search continues. Look for an update this summer.
Tony Beef, Galloway, and Somers Point
South New York Road in Galloway and Bethel Rd Somers Point
Tony Beef has the most unique of all the menus we've seen.
With choices like The Big Shmacc, French Onion Burger (outrageous), and the 'Ol Dirty Bastard, there's something for everyone.
Both locations are open from 11 am until 9 pm.
Outlaw's Burger Barn, Vineland
If you're in the Vineland area, Outlaw's is a place you need to check out.
Located on South Main Road in Vineland.
This is another restaurant that offers up a nice selection of burgers, cheese steak, chicken, and more.
The Shroomin is a tasty treat featuring caramelized mushrooms, charred balsamic red onion, Fontina cheese, tangy steak house mayo.
Open Tuesday through Saturday 11 am until 8 pm.
Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House, Atlantic City and Galloway
Vagabond is located on North Trenton Ave, Atlantic City.
If big juicy burgers are your thing, you're going to love this place.
The Fondu Burger is a cool, unique item to try.
Open Sunday through Thursday from 11 am until Midnight
Saturday and Sunday 11 am until 1 am
Whitehouse Sub Shop, Atlantic City
Okay, you say. Steve, this is a list of great burgers. Why are you including a sub shop?
Whitehouse is legendary and for a good reason. I included them on this list, because they make an awesome cheeseburger sub.
Best of all, they use fresh bread from Formica. It's all about the bread, right?
Open 10 am until 7 pm Sunday through Friday
Saturday from 10 am until 8 pm
Burger 25, Ship Bottom
People rave about Burger 25. They've got locations in Toms River and Ship Bottom.
The menu is filled with some interesting choices.
Try The Smack, an angus beef patty loaded with American cheese, lettuce, pickles, and special sauce. Pair it up with a shake, and you're good to go!
Open Sunday through Thursday from 11 am until 9 pm
Friday and Saturday 11 am until 10 pm
Mistral, Princeton
Mistral on Witherspoon Street is very Princetonesque.
This isn't a burger place, although they have two burgers you will love.
The Dry-Aged Brisket Burger, which features bacon jam & garlic aioli is awesome, as is their Brunch Burger. It's a burger smothered in bacon jam, garlic aioli, and a fried egg. Delicious.
Open Monday through Friday from 5 pm until 9 pm
Saturday and Sunday from 11 am until 10 pm
