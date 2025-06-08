Apparently, New Jersey residents aren't simply bringing home the bacon. They're bringing home the ENTIRE breakfast buffet. It turns out, New Jersey people make BANK at their jobs!

According to new data from the folks at WalletHub, the Garden State ranks second in the entire nation for income levels when you factor in low, medium, and high earners. Yep, you read that right. 2nd in the country. Only Massachusetts came in ahead of us.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

NJ's Rich Are REALLY Rich

The top 5% of all New Jersey earners rake in over $522,000 per year. That's the 4th highest in the entire country. Think tech execs, folks who work on Wall Street, and pharma CEOs... they're the one's bringing in the most money.

They're the ones not likely sitting in traffic when they commute to work in the morning, that's for sure. If they are, they're rich enough to not have to be the ones driving. They can pay for drivers to take on that stress for them.

NJ's Incomes Rank 2nd Highest In The Nation Photo by Vladimir Solomianyi on Unsplash loading...

NJ's Six-Figure Middle Class

New Jersey's median income is slightly over $122,000. That's the 6th highest in the country.

That's not bad at all.

Get our free mobile app

You'd think it'd be a sign that New Jersey's middle class is doing relatively well. The reality is you need every bit of that to handle the state's property taxes and high housing costs. Throw in there habitual Wawa trips every week and you definitely need to be making six figures or more.

Hand open empty an wallet. Poor or personal financial problem concept. Thinkstock loading...

READ MORE: Where NOT To Raise Your Kids In New Jersey

Not Everyone In NJ Makes Big Money

For the bottom 20% earners in all of NJ, the state comes in at number 19. That group earns just over $17,000 per year. That proves that income inequality is still a very real thing here in the Garden State.

NJ's wages are quite impressive, but the wage gap is far and wide. The state may be rich on paper, but not everyone is cashing in.

10 New Jersey Jobs That Pay $30+ Per Hour Nobody can survive on less than $60k a year in New Jersey anymore, so it's important to know which jobs you should be searching for that actually pay well. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal