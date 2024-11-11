There is one silver lining to New Jersey’s extreme drought

🌧 NJ's extreme drought has been detrimental for most of the state

🌧 But there is a silver lining to the drought

🌧 One crop is flourishing because of the lack of rain

While the extreme drought has been detrimental to New Jersey, its reservoirs, forests, crop farmers, and the hundreds of wildfires that have broken as a result, there is one silver lining.

The drought has led to the best grape harvest in history for New Jersey wineries.

Vineyards in autumn harvest Rostislav_Sedlacek loading...

Lack of rain means better grapes

The state’s grape harvest started in mid-August and just wrapped up in the beginning of November.

That’s what Devon Perry, executive director of The Garden State Wine Growers Association has heard from many grape growers in the state.

New Jersey has beautiful growing conditions similar to California, so the state has a wonderful harvest and a great vintage to come in 2025, Perry said.

If you think about the climate in California, it’s typically dry, which is prime grape growing conditions. In New Jersey, the dry heat without the humidity is something the state experienced a little bit more this harvest season than the state is used to, Perry added, and that lack of rainfall has led to a higher quality of fruit.

Auburn Road Vineyards in Pilesgrove (Auburn Road Vineyards/GSWGA) Auburn Road Vineyards in Pilesgrove (Auburn Road Vineyards/GSWGA) loading...

New Jersey experienced a lot more dry heat, even in the fall, when it was unseasonably warm. This was very helpful since the harvest was from August through the beginning of November, she said.

Graper growers in Warren Hills and Central Delaware Valley, the state’s two northern AVAs (American Viticultural Area), where grapes are grown, as well as The Cape May Peninsula, also an AVA, and growers in non-AVA areas like Hunterdon Valley and the outer coastal plain between Philadelphia and Atlantic City all agree this year’s harvest is the best thanks to the lack of rain.

“So all over our adorable little state, we’ve had growers and vineyard managers, and when they get together, they’re all singing the same song. While it’s really different soil, the air quality and the climate has been very good to the wine industry in New Jersey this year,” Perry said.

Donaldson Farms (Google) Donaldson Farms (Google) loading...

Message to New Jersey farmers

Perry said she understands that while the drought may be a good thing for grape farmers, it’s not good for other crop farmers in New Jersey.

She said the grape industry in the state sympathizes and empathizes with New Jersey farmers in this difficult time.

“What we’re hopeful for is that we can set a full table with other people in the agricultural community because we are farmers first. We understand that the struggle has been very severe for other crops. But they are welcome to come over to our wineries. We’ll open a bottle of wine. We want to hear from them, hear what they’ve experienced. But for us, yes, it is the silver lining with all this wild weather we’ve been having in the beautiful Garden State,” Perry said.

Laurita Winery Food Truck Fest Laurita Winery Food Truck Fest loading...

Prediction for 2025 NJ wines

With the international attention on New Jersey and with some of the issues some other areas have been having, Perry believes New Jersey wines will be in high demand. She just hopes the supply can keep up with the interest.

“My prediction is that this will be a really wonderful season for our wineries,” Perry said.

While the soil and climate are not the same in different areas of the state generally, she said this year, it was pretty even-handed across the board for the entire state. Everyone was able to benefit from all the growing conditions, as a result.

What’s wonderful is that depending on the variety of grapes, there could be some early releases in the spring. There may also be opportunities for rose tastings at different wineries throughout the state, Perry said.

“Also vertical tastings where you have the same vintage of all the same grape which would allow for those enjoying that experience to compare our wines apples to apples, as they say, and I think it’s exciting for the wineries,” Perry said.

Be on the lookout for tasting opportunities all over the state, she added.

Garden State Wine Growers Association Garden State Wine Growers Association loading...

Other exciting news

November is the first New Jersey wine month in history. In the past, the state celebrated New Jersey Wine Week the third week in November every year to coincide with the release of Beaujolais nouveau in Europe.

“But we’re a growing industry. So, we expanded from a week to a full month. As of this month, November 2024, and every year from now on, we are going to be celebrating New Jersey wine for the entire month of November,” Perry said.

That means New Jersey wineries will be hosting special events. Be sure to check out the website for all the details.

Cheers!

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom