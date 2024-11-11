‘Wicked’ toys send shocked NJ parents to porn site

For the holiday season, parents in New Jersey and across the country were searching for information on the movie musical “Wicked” starring Ariana Grande. Instead of “Defying Gravity,” they found themselves defying all things holy.

Mattel “Wicked” dolls sold in advance of the movie musical’s November 22 release have a very unfortunate printing error on their packaging. Instead of directing people to find information on “Wicked” by sending them to wickedmovie.com, the error has simply wicked.com.

Mattel Universal Wicked Deluxe Glinda Fashion Doll - Amazon.com Mattel Universal Wicked Deluxe Glinda Fashion Doll - Amazon.com loading...

Big problem.

That’s a porn site offering pornographic parody videos since the 1990s. At least it has one of those 18 years of age to enter buttons to click, so if children were looking with their parents, then I’m sure it went no further. If they were going online alone, however, yikes, that would be “Something Bad.” With this screwup, parents were finding “No Good Deed” goes unpunished.

The packages with the printing error are “singing” dolls of main characters Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, and Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo. The same printing mistake is being found on packages of dolls of other characters, so beware.

Mattel Universal Wicked Deluxe Elphaba Fashion Doll - amazon.com Mattel Universal Wicked Deluxe Elphaba Fashion Doll - amazon.com loading...

Mattel, of course, rushed to put out the following statement:

“Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel ‘Wicked’ collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page. We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information.”

Again, the correct and safe site is wickedmovie.com.

That other one we aren’t even linking because no one mourns that wicked.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

