This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

Play’n Go has made an exciting move for the expanding US online gaming market by teaming up with Hard Rock Digital. This partnership is aimed at bringing a ton of new gaming experiences to Hard Rock Bet users in the New Jersey area.

However, this isn’t the brand’s first time teaming up with a big player in the casino industry. Highlighting Play’n Go’s dedication to expanding across the United States, the business is committed to building important partnerships with leading operators.

This Play’n Go and Hard Rock Digital partnership follows a series of other high-profile expansions that have helped position Play’n Go as a competitive force in the nation’s online casino industry. Because of this, you can find the brand now live with four major online operators across four U.S. states. Most recently, the brand went live with DraftKings in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

While increasing its footprint in New Jersey, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania, the business continues to eye out other U.S. states with growing iGaming markets. Committed to market leadership and innovation, Play’n Go aims to appeal to a wide array of players while maintaining a competitive edge. The brand has also shown an interest in unique distribution channels after market research showed many players were now showing a great deal of interest in the first Telegram casino and the diverse new arena that opened up.

Known as TG Casino, it’s now seen as a trailblazer in integrating sports betting and casino gaming within the Telegram messaging app. For many players, TG Casino represents the next evolution in online gaming: accessible, secure, and simple from a widely-used app while offering perks like payment via cryptocurrency and a host of other cool features.

The adaptability offered makes it an appealing option for users seeking convenient, on-the-go gambling without needing to download additional apps or software. The latest move by Play’ n Go marks a calculated expansion into New Jersey, which is a state central to its growth strategy within the U.S. market. New Jersey’s online casino market is one of the most competitive and active in the country.

Through Play’n Go and Hard Rock Digital teaming up, New Jersey players now have access to games such as Book of Dead and Piggy Blitz. By partnering with Hard Rock Digital, Play’n Go positions itself for both immediate and long-term success in the state. Not only does this deal extend Play’n Go’s reach to Hard Rock Bet users, it also aligns with the brand’s overall vision for widespread U.S. market penetration.

In the recent G2E 2024 conference, Play’n Go CCO Magnus Olsson shared his philosophical approach and outlined the company’s U.S. expansion strategies for 2025. Olsson hinted at technological advancements and further partnerships, as the brand aims to capture an even larger share of the U.S. iGaming market.

Play’n Go plans to do this by continuously improving what it offers its users and adapting to regulatory changes. The company’s CCO also highlighted its commitment to making new games available to U.S. players while working closely with local operators to better the online gaming experience.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.