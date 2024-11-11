Police seek NJ man after bowling alley stabbing
🔶NJ man wanted for stabbing coworker
🔶Fight happened in NJ bowling alley
🔶Victim was seriously hurt
LINDEN — Police have been searching for a Union County man after a stabbing at a city bowling alley on Friday evening left a Newark man seriously injured.
Around 6:10 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing at Linden Lanes, at 741 N. Stiles St.
A 25-year-old man from Newark was found wounded outside of the business, police said, after being involved in a fight with a 44-year-old coworker.
Easkon Walker, of Elizabeth, allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times before getting away before police arrived.
The 25-year-old was taken to Newark University Hospital with serious injuries.
Walker has been charged with third-degree aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and other weapons related charges.
He remained at large as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this incident or Walker's location was urged to contact Linden Police Detective Nick Philippakos at 908-474-8530 or via email at nphilippakos@lpdnj.org.
Information can also be shared anonymously via email to crimetips@lpdnj.org.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
How N.J. voted in the 2024 presidential election
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch
Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea