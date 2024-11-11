Grenade found in NJ garage spurs police response

💥 Grenade found by resident cleaning garage

JERSEY CITY — Authorities were able to diffuse a tense situation at a New Jersey home last week.

A Jersey City resident said they found a grenade while cleaning out their garage around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, according to city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.

The police's Emergency Service Unit found the grenade was real. However, it was not dangerous.

It was a novelty; the grenade's body had been hollowed out.

Police took the novelty grenade back to headquarters and had it x-rayed. Once it had been cleared, authorities disposed of the grenade.

Grenades in New Jersey

A Middletown resident called the police after they found a possible grenade in September, News 12 reported. The object was deemed inert and removed from the home.

In June, a woman was injured when a grenade detonated at a Hightstown apartment complex. Borough police said the 39-year-old victim reported severe stomach pain.

While the grenade was deemed inert, it still detonated. Police said it was a practice grenade that still had a fuse and went off after its pin was removed or tampered with.

Going back six years, a woman in the security line at Newark Airport was pulled to the side when TSA agents found what looked like grenades in her bag.

As it turned out, the two grenades were novelty bottle openers with hollowed-out bottoms. They were painted black with a tuxedo design.

