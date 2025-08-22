If you're packing up the car for one last summer trip to the Jersey Shore, you might want to brace yourself. The beach may not be there to greet you. It's the summer send-off nobody asked for...

Get our free mobile app

Hurricane Erin didn’t make direct landfall in South Jersey, but it sure left her mark. The storm tore through the coast earlier this week, leaving behind a brutal case of beach erosion in her wake. It’s bad, too. It’s water-at-the-boardwalk bad.

Ocean City’s 8th Street Beach? Gone

A now-viral reel has been making the rounds on social media showing just how dramatic the damage is on 8th Street in Ocean City after the hurricane.

The sand? Washed away. The dunes? Practically nonexistent. The surf? Lapping up where towels used to be.

It’s not just Ocean City, either. From Atlantic City to Sea Isle, the whole coast looks like it took a hit.

Erosion in OCNJ after hurricane SS c/o OCNJ Local via Facebook loading...

Can’t Help Feeling Sorry For The Last-Minute Vacationers

Let’s be honest, planning a beach trip isn’t cheap. Between rentals, beach tags, food, and travel, you’re spending a decent chunk of change.

Sadly, for some unlucky families, there’s literally no beach left to enjoy. Summer was already winding down, but due to this storm's intense beach erosion, summer 2025 may have wrapped it up early.

Will There Be A Beach By Labor Day?

It's anyone’s guess. While towns scramble to assess damage and schedule emergency replenishment projects (maybe, but not likely), Mother Nature is still in charge.

If you're headed down the shore this week, maybe pack some sneakers, because the boardwalk might be your only spot to lay out, unfortunately.

Sad look inside Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, NJ, the day after it closed Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman