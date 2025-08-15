Coury Hospitality management company announced the opening of the Seahaus Hotel and a new restaurant, Cucina Del Mar, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

This is a non-gaming property and will focus as an exceptional seaside retreat.

Located on the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk, the Seahaus is part of the Marriott Tribute Portfolio lifestyle hotels.

The Seahaus Hotel offers a full seaside experience

Seahaus hotel wants its visitors and guests to have an exceptionally peaceful seaside experience while enjoying a wonderful culinary experience.

The hotel will offer 105 designed guest rooms that include 53 single rooms, 40 double rooms, and 12 luxurious suites.

The hotel will offer easy access to the beach, an on-site fitness center, live weekend entertainment and, through partnership with other vendors, availability of a wellness center, golf, and boating excursions.

Fine dining at The Seahaus Hotel

A new signature restaurant opens at Seahaus hotel, Cucina Del Mar, serving authentic coastal Italian dishes that showcase Mediterranean flavors.

The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is under the direction of Executive Chef Nick Faucher, who has led the kitchens of several Atlantic City restaurants.

What is on the menu?

The restaurant will serve a variety of dinner entrees, including grouper Acqua Pazza with cherry tomatoes and roasted fennel, calabrian chili with fresh herbs, pan seared day boat scallops, seasonal seafood chowder, and more.

The restaurant will serve interesting and welcoming varietal cocktails that will have the refreshing flavors that you would expect from a seaside restaurant.

Need to relax, recharge, and enjoy, the Seahaus seems to be the place.

I like the fact that it is a non-gaming property, so that the focus is more relaxed and not the fast-paced heart heart-pounding excitement of the casino games in the lobby.

Go and enjoy The Seahaus. For more information, go to www.seahaushotel.com