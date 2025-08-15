Like the proper musical theatre nerd I am, I naturally cried through the entirety of ‘Wicked’ when it was released in 2024.

I’ve loved the popular Broadway show for two decades now, and while I initially had my doubts about the movie adaptation, I was (happily) proved wrong.

So I was beyond excited to see the event that New Jersey’s own State Theatre is putting on this November, just in time for the sequel ‘Wicked: For Good’ to come out.

Wicked sing-a-long

The venue is hosting a sing-along for fans of the movie (part one) to belt along with the incredible soundtrack.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power.

And Grammy-winning and multi-platinum recording artist Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman gilded by privilege and ambition who has yet to discover her true heart.

Just a heads up, if you’re anywhere near me, you might want to brace yourself for when I get into ‘The Wizard and I’ Spoilers: it will get loud.

Transport yourself to dear old Shiz and dance through life at the State Theatre for the ‘Wicked’ sing-a-long on Nov. 23, starting at 1:00 p.m..

The State Theatre is located at 15 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ.

You can purchase your tickets on the theatre’s website. You will be changed for good.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

