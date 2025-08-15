Defy gravity at the ‘Wicked’ sing-a-long at NJ’s State Theatre
Like the proper musical theatre nerd I am, I naturally cried through the entirety of ‘Wicked’ when it was released in 2024.
I’ve loved the popular Broadway show for two decades now, and while I initially had my doubts about the movie adaptation, I was (happily) proved wrong.
So I was beyond excited to see the event that New Jersey’s own State Theatre is putting on this November, just in time for the sequel ‘Wicked: For Good’ to come out.
Wicked sing-a-long
The venue is hosting a sing-along for fans of the movie (part one) to belt along with the incredible soundtrack.
Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power.
And Grammy-winning and multi-platinum recording artist Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman gilded by privilege and ambition who has yet to discover her true heart.
Just a heads up, if you’re anywhere near me, you might want to brace yourself for when I get into ‘The Wizard and I’ Spoilers: it will get loud.
Transport yourself to dear old Shiz and dance through life at the State Theatre for the ‘Wicked’ sing-a-long on Nov. 23, starting at 1:00 p.m..
The State Theatre is located at 15 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ.
You can purchase your tickets on the theatre’s website. You will be changed for good.
