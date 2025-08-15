“It just seems so useless to have to work so hard and nothin' ever really seems to come from it.”

Those lyrics from Tom Petty probably ring more true today than in the 1970s. Employees are pushed to do more work with less support across many industries today.

Overworked, Low battery Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

If you’re feeling overworked, you’re not alone.

A study was done to find which cities across the United States were working the hardest. Not sure if this is something we want to be number one in, but the city that is the most overworked in the entire country is one right here in New Jersey.

DSTGAMING did the study by looking at six factors.

— Average number of hours worked per week

— Average commute time

— Percentage of workers who work 50 or more weeks per year

— Percentage of households with two or more working people

— Percentage of people working past retirement age (65+)

— Google Trends search volume for “side hustle jobs” per 100,000 residents.

Overworked, Commute, Working past retirement, Side Hustle Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

If you live in Jersey City, you probably could use a long vacation.

Or at least a serious nap. Jersey City was ranked No. 1 in being overworked. Factors that sank us? Second-longest commute time at 37.48 minutes.

Of the nation’s 50 most overworked cities, Jersey City was also second in percentage of workers putting in 50 hours or more per week. 69.43% of workers in Chilltown are working that many hours, and that doesn’t sound like a lot of time left to chill.

All things considered, Jersey City is the hardest-working city in the country. And it seems so useless to have to work so hard, and nothing ever really seems to come from it.