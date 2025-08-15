🔴 North Jersey man charged with seven counts of invasion of privacy

🔴 He worked at the martial arts gym on Route 17 in Ramsey

🔴 Authorities say his hidden camera recorded multiple girls

RAMSEY — An employee is accused of placing a hidden camera in the women's restroom at a martial arts gym chain that offers classes for children.

Ryan Curtin, 25, is charged with two counts of second-degree production of child sexual abuse materials, one count of possession of CSAM, and seven counts of second-degree invasion of privacy.

Curtin, a worker at the Tiger Schulmann's on Route 17 in Ramsey, was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

However, authorities have been investigating him for months.

The hidden camera in the girls' bathroom at the gym was first found in April, prosecutors said.

The Tiger Schulmann's martial arts gym on Route 17 in Ramsey The Tiger Schulmann's martial arts gym on Route 17 in Ramsey (Google Maps) loading...

The first victim identified by investigators was an adult woman, according to prosecutors.

He was charged in April with just one count of invasion of privacy and released.

Ryan Curtin is charged with producing child sex abuse materials and invasion of privacy (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office) Ryan Curtin is charged with producing child sex abuse materials and invasion of privacy (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

After four months of investigation, authorities found that Curtin had recorded several women in the bathroom.

Some of the victims were young girls who were changing clothes, prosecutors said.

The other charges were announced on Thursday. Curtin is being held at Bergen County Jail.

