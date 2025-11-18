Kevin Hart Reveals The Magical Experience That Is An Eagles Sunday Tailgate

If you ever needed someone to perfectly describe the absolute chaos-meets-family-reunion energy of an Eagles tailgate, Kevin Hart has you covered.

When he sat down with the Kelce brothers for the New Heights podcast and started painting the picture of a Sunday morning at Lincoln Financial Field, I was cracking up. Not because of how funny he is, but mostly because everything he said was painfully and beautifully true.

The Tailgate You Just Can’t Explain

Hart went all-in describing how nobody really gets it until they’ve been there. Truthfully, he’s 100% right. You roll into that parking lot anytime between early morning hours and kickoff, and suddenly you’re part of a temporary city held together by cheesesteaks, burgers, dogs, cheap beer, loud music, and unconditional sports devotion.

Philly gets this reputation for being intense. Maybe even borderline unhinged (lol), but on an Eagles Sunday? Kevin Hart's right; it truly becomes the City of Brotherly Love.

Everyone’s Family At The Linc

What I loved most about Hart’s description of an Eagles tailgate was how he nailed the way everyone just helps each other. Run out of burger buns? Someone in a green jersey six cars down has a whole extra pack and insists you take it. Need a beer? Please… you’ll have three strangers offering you one before you even finish the sentence.

It doesn’t matter where you’re from, who you vote for, or how many layers you’re wearing to survive the cold. For a few hours, it’s just Eagles fans sharing food, trash talk, and pure togetherness.

@nbcsportsKevin Hart knows what's up when it comes to Philly tailgating. 😂 🎥: New Heights Podcast♬ original sound - NBC Sports

Bleed Green, Baby

Kevin Hart and the Kelce brothers didn’t exaggerate. if anything, I feel like they toned down the tailgate vibes in Philly, to be honest with you.

The Eagles tailgate is a living, breathing organism fueled by love, loyalty, and a tiny bit of madness. Honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way. Bleed Green, baby.

