Body recovered in Woodbridge, NJ was burned beyond recognition

🔥The fire started around before dawn Friday morning

🔥Dental records are needed to identify the body

🔥A man who lived in the house was badly burned

WOODBRIDGE — A woman was killed and a man remains hospitalized with severe burns following a fire before dawn Friday.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the fire heavily damaged the two-story home on Greenbrook Avenue in the Keasbey section.

The house was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, leading to the collapse of the roof.

Woman badly burned

The body of a woman initially reported as missing was later found dead inside the house, burned beyond recognition. A medical examiner is awaiting dental records to make a positive ID.

Sources familiar with the investigation told New Jersey 101.5 that the elderly woman's adult son is hospitalized and was taken to The Burn Center at Cooperman Barnabas in Livingston.

Neighbors told TAP into Woodbridge that the son cared for his mother.

