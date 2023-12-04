Jaw-dropping: The most expensive home for sale in NJ right now

When you’ve lived in New Jersey as long as I have, you’ve seen magnificent homes galore. We have some of the wealthiest people in this state, with some of the most expensive homes of any other state in the country.

One might think that could make a person jaded. But I still get a tingle when I see a magnificent home and never fail to swoon when it has incredible views.

Via Zillow Via Zillow loading...

This brand new construction home is not only dramatically defiant and beautiful, but it has some of the most breathtaking views you’ll find in any home in NJ.

Located at 5499 Dune Drive in Avalon, right now, at $24.9 million it happens to be the most expensive home for sale in NJ.

Via Zillow Via Zillow loading...

This brand-new amazingly impressive home sits in Avalon's High Dunes section, offering a whopping 27,702 sq. ft. of space.

This is more than a home, it’s more like art. A stunning example of the architecture of Mark Asher who is known for his gorgeous, timeless designs.

Via Zillow Via Zillow loading...

Built by Seaside Development and decked out by Kiersten Marie Interiors, this home boasts six bedrooms, each with its own bathroom.

Perched at a prime spot, it gives you awesome 360-degree views from its third-floor deck.

You can catch the sunrise over the Atlantic and watch the sunset on Great Sound. It’s a visual treat, and there aren’t too many places in NJ where you can find these types of views.

Via Zillow Via Zillow loading...

As special as many Avalon homes are, this one has all the amenities you can think of, and some you would never think of.

Some of the extras that this home comes with are an elevator, a gym, sauna, lap pool and a soaking pool.

Via Zillow Via Zillow loading...

This is truly a home for someone who loves the finer things, and can afford them. A serene setting surrounded by nature and all the privacy you could ever need.

This home is a dream come true for the right buyer. Your lottery dream home? This is definitely mine.

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom