🔴 A Maryland man was arrested in New Jersey Sunday night

🔴 He's charged with attempted murder

🔴 A police pursuit starting in Edison ended nearly 60 miles away

A fugitive from Maryland charged with trying to kill his twin sister has been arrested in New Jersey after a lengthy pursuit, according to police.

Reese Wetzel, 23, was arrested in Mahway on Sunday evening. The man from Elliott City, Maryland was wanted for attempted murder, Edison police said.

Wetzel is accused of stabbing his twin sister during an argument and then stealing her white 2019 Subaru Outback. Police said he drove the car with Maryland plates into New Jersey.

Around 8:15 p.m., Edison police Officer Phil Smith heard an alert about the stolen vehicle being in the area. He spotted the Subaru as it sped down Woodbridge Avenue and began the pursuit, police said.

The Subaru got onto I-287 and headed north for over 55 miles until it reached Mahwah. Smith kept up with the stolen vehicle until it stopped near mile marker 64.9 near Ramapo College, where it stopped in the middle of the highway, police said.

Google Maps/Canva

Police said that Wetzel refused to get out of the car after stopping. Smith, and New Jersey State Police officers who had also joined the pursuit, forced him out of the car and took him into custody.

Wetzel is charged in Maryland with attempted murder. He also faces charges in New Jersey for receiving stolen property, eluding with substantial risk of physical injury, fugitive from justice, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

