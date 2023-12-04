💡 AC Electric and striking electrical workers have reached a tentative deal

💡 The strike began nearly one month ago

💡 The deal includes premium increases and a new fixed holiday

Nearly one month after South Jersey electrical workers went on strike, their union has struck a tentative deal with Atlantic City Electric.

The power company serving 560,000 customers throughout South Jersey and IBEW Local 210 reached the tentative agreement late Friday night, union Business Manager Zach Story said.

Union members will vote on whether to ratify the on Tuesday morning, exactly one month after the strike officially began on Nov. 5.

"The union is eager to get back to work, to once again provide the quality electric service the rate payers of South Jersey deserve. I am proud of the solidarity that the members of 210 displayed during this entire process," Story said.

AC Electric in a statement provided by spokesperson Candice Womer said the agreement is "equitable and competitive."

"We value our strong relationships with our labor unions and represented employees and look forward to welcoming them back," the statement said.

During the strike, AC Electric used contractors for daily work.

Service for customers was mostly unaffected, though one power outage in Sicklerville lasted over 30 hours. The power company and union each blamed the other for the delay.

Womer said the final contract details are confidential. Some aspects of the deal include:

💡 Makes Veterans Day a fixed holiday, increasing total holidays up to 13 days

💡 Premium increases

💡 Meal stipend increase

💡 Clothing allowance increase

💡 Shift differential increase

💡 Additional vacation days

💡 Military leave enhancements

💡 Training pay increase

💡 Work from home option for certain classifications

