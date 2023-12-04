New Jersey’s best winter travel destination

There are plenty of cozy places for a weekend winter getaway right here in New Jersey. But if you really want to treat yourself and get out of the hustle and bustle of what is the most densely populated state in the country, head northwest.

Sussex County is a great place for a getaway any time of year and the website finacebuzz.com recognized Crystal Springs Resort as the best place for a winter getaway in New Jersey.

The place really is a cut above your average resort. With so many amenities and options to choose from, you're sure to find something to suit your tastes.

This family-friendly resort is open year-round but certain elements of the establishment might be specifically appealing when the climate gets cold.

The mineral pools complex sounds especially nice if you want to escape the winter temperatures outside. You can also relax and improve your wellness at the two available spas.

It's located in tiny Hamburg in the hills of Sussex County. This stunning resort is a place to treat yourself and feel like you're far away from the day-to-day stress of Jersey life.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

