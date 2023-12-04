Missing NJ musician was killed in his Philadelphia apartment

🎵Carl James "C.J." Mueller, 29, was reported missing before his death

A New Jersey musician was stabbed to death in a Philadelphia apartment during Thanksgiving weekend.

Philadelphia police said Carl James "C.J." Mueller, 29, was found with a single stab wound in the center of his chest around 3 a.m. on Nov. 24 inside his apartment on Snyder Avenue after being reported missing.

The circumstances of Mueller's death were not disclosed and no arrests have been made in the case.

Mueller was a graduate of Clifton High School who turned his performances at school talent shows into his profession by playing with several bans around New Jersey including the bands Joy Ride, The Angry Pirates, Coming in Clutch, and the family group The Flying Mueller Brothers.

An outpour of love and admiration

The band on its Facebook page praised the investigation by police into C.J.'s death and said it appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"We truly appreciate the outpouring of love and admiration that all who had the chance to watch CJ grow up and hear him perform had for him. He was a special person to so many in so many ways, and we know there are many who feel the loss keenly as well," the band wrote.

His services were private.

