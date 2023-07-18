Study says NJ is one of the best states to live and work

Remember last week when CNBC said that New Jersey was the most improved state for business? Well now, that same outlet has more praise for the Garden State.

In its annual ranking of the best states to live and work, New Jersey ranks all the way up at #3. As far as the metrics are concerned, CNBC offers this:

We use hard data to measure factors including crime, environmental quality, health care, and childcare in every state. We consider anti-discrimination laws and worker protections. And with surveys showing a significant percentage of women factoring reproductive rights into where they are willing to live, state abortion laws are a new metric in 2023.

Inclusion and reproductive rights feature prominently in New Jersey’s lofty ranking, as does our low crime rate. Here’s exactly what CNBC had to say about our state regarding life, health and inclusion:

The Garden State is one of America’s most inclusive, with broad protections against discrimination, and among the nation’s strongest guarantees of reproductive freedom. New Jersey is one of America’s safest states, according to FBI crime data. Its violent crime rate is among the lowest in the nation.

Combine the lifestyle factors with the improved business climate, and New Jersey is all the way at #3.

The only negative: New Jersey gets dinged for poor air quality.

The best state to live and work is Vermont, and Maine is second. Neither New York nor Pennsylvania made the top ten.

