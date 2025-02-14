Winter in Jersey can be rough. After all, it's hard to stay upbeat when you've just had a snowstorm dump almost 8 inches in some parts of South Jersey. This time of year, many of us find ourselves dreaming of sunshine and wishing for a break from the chilly temps. According to data from InsureMyTrip, travelers are sticking closer to home in the U.S. and nearby tropical spots.

Time For A Winter Getaway

If you're feeling those winter blues, here are the top five vacation spots for New Jersey families:

1. United States

Florida, California, and Hawaii are popular options. For a domestic getaway, Florida is typically the top choice. Families love the stunning beaches of Miami or the theme parks in Orlando. California and Hawaii are also great options with beautiful coastlines and plenty of family-friendly activities.

2. Mexico

Mexico's coastal resorts like Cancun and Playa del Carmen offer all-inclusive packages, perfect for an easy and fun vacation perfect for families. And to top it off, the beaches are famous for their clear blue waters and relaxing atmosphere.

3. Bahamas

Just a short flight from Philly, the Bahamas offers crystal-clear waters, soft sand, and tons of activities for the kids! From snorkeling to swimming with the dolphins, there's never a question of how to spend your vacay in the 'hamas.

4. Dominican Republic

Known for its all-inclusive resorts. the Dominican Republic provides families with both relaxation and adventure. Punta Cana, in particular, is known to cater to families. The resorts offer kid-friendly programs, so parents can enjoy some downtime while the little onmes have fun.

5. Caribbean

With various islands top choose from, the Caribbean offers warm weather, great food, and rich culture. From Jamaica to Puerto Rico, the region provides its unique charm with a variety of excursions like hiking and water sports.

