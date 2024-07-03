NJ woman dies tragically at New York campground
A New Jersey woman has been identified as the individual who was killed by a fallen tree in New York.
The tragedy occurred on Sunday morning at Russell Brook Campground after a strong storm moved through the area, according to police in Colchester, Delaware County.
An investigation revealed that Carol Luistro, of Edison, was inside a camper when a large tree fell on the vehicle and she was pinned underneath.
Luistro was pronounced dead at the scene.
First responders encountered numerous downed trees and power lines while en route to the campground, the police department said. There were multiple reports of trees down on campers.
