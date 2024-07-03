It should come to no surprise to any Jersey guy that we Jersey girls have standards.

We don’t want to pump our own gas, we don’t want less-than-excellent pizza, and we want a decent guy to go out with.

According to a recent study put out by Dating News, us Jersey gals have slightly higher standards than some other states.

They performed their research by surveying 3,000 single women from ages 18-35 to figure out where women in each state stand.

Dating News says:

“The survey asked respondents whether they would consider dating men earning less than six figures or those (according to the eye of the beholder) deemed below average in terms of attractiveness. On average, 17% of women nationwide said they would not entertain such prospects.”

Per their findings, women from the Garden State have dating standards that are above average when it comes to their partner’s looks and money.

19% of New Jersey women said they would only be prepared to date guys with large salaries and model (or part-time model) looks.

Photo by Emil Kalibradov on Unsplash Photo by Emil Kalibradov on Unsplash loading...

Here’s where we compare to other states: in Alaska, only 5% of women hold these high standards.

Meanwhile our neighbors in New York? 41% of those women will only date a guy if he has a decent income and good looks.

Other interesting insights from the study:

💋 59% of women would date a man who doesn’t own a car.

💋 80% of women are open to dating a man without a college degree.

💋 85% would consider someone in a non-traditional job, like an artist or gig economy worker.

As for the attributes New Jersey women find most attractive in a man?

1️⃣ A great personality

2️⃣ A substantial salary

3️⃣ Good looks

4️⃣ Living in an expensive property (Isn’t that everyone in NJ?)

5️⃣ Having their own Wikipedia page

6️⃣ Ownership of a private plane

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

