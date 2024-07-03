Great Jersey fresh summertime appetizer

We are just getting into the abundant Jersey fresh season and one of our best is often overlooked.

New Jersey farmers grow so many different varieties of peppers, and you should probably try all of them. That is unless you don't like the hot ones.

For today's recipe, we are using Anaheim peppers. I grow two different varieties. One is pretty hot and one is not at all.

You can also use Cubanelle peppers which are not hot with a mild, delicate pepper flavor. They are also called frying peppers.

We are not going to fry any peppers today. If you have a grill, you can place them on a hot grill on low heat with the lid down for about 15 minutes. You can also roast them in the oven if you don't have a grill.

We are going to stuff them with some Italian cheeses and diced prosciutto. Hot or mild, they are always a hit. You won't have any leftovers, for sure!

Grill some Anaheim or Cubanelle peppers for about 15 minutes being careful to turn them before they burn.

Once they cool, place them one at a time on a clean flat surface.

Carefully cut a slice from the stem to the tip making sure to keep the stem completely attached.

You can find diced prosciutto in most supermarket cheese or deli sections.

Fill the bottom inside of the pepper with a layer of prosciutto.

You can use Asiago or this combo of Provolone, Asiago, Parmesan and Fontina cheeses.

Completely cover the prosciutto with the cheese.

Arrange in a baking pan and you can place them on a covered grill or oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

