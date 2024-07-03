These are the bestselling cars in New Jersey

Buying a car is still really expensive even though prices have actually come down slightly. According to Kelly Blue Book, the average transaction price of a new vehicle as of February was $47,244.

To me that sounds steep. Yet they say that’s actually down 2.2% from the February before in 2023 and down a surprising 5.4% from where the average price peaked in December of 2022. CheapInsurance.com confirms the slight price relief.

Still, it’s daunting.

With prices so high buying a car can be an anxiety-provoking endeavor. Especially in an already expensive state like New Jersey. Every trim decision and bell and whistle could keep a Garden State resident up at night.

So what are people in the financially unforgiving land of New Jersey buying? Cheap Insurance says it compiled a list of the five bestselling cars in the Garden State.

5. Toyota Rav 4

Price range: $28,675 – $38,380

4. Jeep Grand Cherokee

Price range: $36,495 - $68,940

3. Tesla Model 3

Price range: $28,675 – $38,380

2. Honda CRV

Price range: $29,500 – $40,200

1. Tesla Model Y

Price range: $43,990 – $52,490

All of these being too rich for my blood, I’ll stick with my nearly decade old Ford Explorer with the ‘falling off’ trim package and the 204,000 miles on the odometer.

Price range: paid for (priceless)

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

