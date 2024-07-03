So many important people with impressive historical ties have lived in the beautiful city of Princeton. And pretty much everyone in town knows about Westland Mansion.

Built in 1854, this grand estate has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and it’s nestled on a sprawling 1.57 acres. You enter the property along a long private drive and approach a motor court, and a detached three-car garage ensures plenty of parking.

What's most interesting about it is that it used to be home to President Grover Cleveland in his later years.

Walk inside and you're greeted by towering 12-foot-high ceilings, hardwood floors, and original stone fireplaces. The detailing is insane – wainscoting, dentil molding, and all that fancy stuff.

Plus, there’s tons of natural light streaming through oversized windows and French doors, giving you stunning garden views.

You can’t miss the amazing formal living room that flows into a stunning dining room – perfect for hosting those presidential dinner parties.

And then, of course, you will find a gourmet kitchen updated with marble countertops, custom cabinets, and the latest in high-end appliances. I’m sure Mrs. Cleveland couldn’t have even imagined this.

Then of course for the ultimate convenience, the home boasts a sunroom, laundry room, and mudroom, not to mention a beautiful attached patio with a pergola and fireplace for some al fresco dining.

Upstairs, the owner suite includes its own fireplace, (of course!) walk-in closet, and en suite bathroom.

You’ll also find a secondary suite, three more bedrooms and a hall bathroom. The top floor has a game room, another bedroom, a bathroom, an equipped gym, an office, and a cedar closet. The unfinished lower level is perfect for storage.

Outside, there are lush manicured hedges, flowering plants, beautiful lawns, stone paths, patios, and, naturally, a swimming pool.

The location is perfect: tree-lined and close to the university, library, train station, and Palmer Square shopping and dining.

This gem at 15 Hodge Road, Princeton is listed for $5,950,000. If you’re looking to live in a piece of history with all the modern amenities, this might just be the place for you.

