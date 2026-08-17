My entire life, August has been the fun police. Years ago, it was because August meant school was right around the corner. All the summer fun you had was coming to an abrupt halt, and it was back to the grind.

Nowadays I view August as the end of summer (which it is), and more importantly, the beginning of the end in New Jersey. Rainy fall days and cold winter days are on the horizon. The clocks will be changed in just over two months. We will live in darkness for most of our waking hours once again.

Throw in the fact that August is the only month of the year without a holiday, and you'll see why it's not held in high regard.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration

I changed my tune on this a bit this weekend, though. I went to the beach this weekend and was reminded that August is the best month for beach days. I'm someone who loves to go in the water when I'm there. August and September have some of the warmest water temperatures of the summer.

It wasn't particularly hot down the shore this weekend, but the water felt so warm that it was refreshing. I spent more time in the water than I have in a long time.

Conversely, when I went to the beach in early July, it was scorching hot, so much so that the sand felt like it was burning your feet, but the water was still cold. Yes, it felt nice to go in and cool off, but it was too cold to stay in for more than a few minutes.

I've raised an eyebrow at August my entire life, but my beach trip this weekend helped me appreciate it more than I ever have.

The best sub shop at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Jersey Shore restaurant is a waterfront hidden gem Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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