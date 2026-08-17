Growing up there was nothing worse than school being back in session. It felt like the end of the world as a kid.

Hanging out with your friends, playing sports, forgetting about schoolwork, family vacations- it was all being moved to the side so school could come back.

Growing up in my house, my mom never let us take vacations during the school year. That was reserved for the summer. I know other parents who operated the same way.

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Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration

So the 'fun' being over once summer ends is definitely up there as one of the reasons school was such a buzzkill.

But what I think we hated most, and why it takes a long time for kids to adjust to being back in school, is because we are so resistant to change.

Growing up there is perhaps no bigger change than going from the joy of summer to the dread of school. It's a stark contrast. One is thought of as heaven while the other is the direct opposite.

But if you think about it, at least I noticed this from my days of being in school, once the year has started and you're in the grind of learning, the school dread goes away. It's accepted, there's no getting out of it.

Just like you may never want to live in a different home, or you may be afraid to leave a job, or you stay in a relationship far longer than you should, so many of us are afraid of change. School is no different.

These are the best NJ high schools for sports Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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